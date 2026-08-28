IPA Arranges $37M Sale of Vista Ridge Apartments in Issaquah, Washington

ISSAQUAH, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $37 million sale of Vista Ridge Apartments, a multifamily property in Issaquah, located east of Seattle. The sales price equates to $406,593 per unit. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Ray Allen, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Vista Ridge Apartments features 91 two – and three-bedroom units averaging 1,106 square feet, as well as an outdoor heated pool, indoor spa and sauna, fitness center and a fenced dog park.