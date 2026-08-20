IPA Arranges $47.5M Sale of Cascadia Fairwood Landing Apartments in Renton, Washington

RENTON, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $47.5 million sale of Cascadia at Fairwood Landing, a multifamily property in Renton’s Fairwood neighborhood. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Anthony Palladino and Nicholas Ruggiero of IPA represented the seller, Sack Capital Partners, and procured the buyer, Bridge Partners, in the deal.

Built in 1981 and renovated in 2025, Cascadia Fairwood Landing features 15 two- and three-story residential buildings, an outdoor pool, fitness center and an outdoor pagoda with barbecue stations and seating. The property’s one-, two and four-bedroom apartments also offer full-size washer/dryers.