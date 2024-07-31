IPA Arranges $50M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office, Retail Property

NEW YORK CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $50 million loan for a 12-story, 144,000-square-foot office and retail property in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The newly renovated building spans a full city block from Broadway to Crosby Street in between Houston and Prince streets. Matthew Polci, Steven Buchwald and Rachael Krawiecki of IPA originated the loan through a partnership between Maxim Capital Group, Sabal Investment Holdings and GDS Brightstar. The borrower was a partnership between London-based Chelsfield Group and RAM Holdings.