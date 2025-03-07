IPA Arranges $60.9M in Redevelopment Financing for Mixed-Use Project in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $60.9 million in financing for a 28.9-acre oceanfront redevelopment project in Huntington Beach. Gary Mozer of IPA Capital Markets secured the 18-month, nonrecourse loan on behalf of a California-based investment and development firm.

The borrower plans to develop a residential and hospitality property, which was approved by the Huntington Beach City Council, on the parcel. The residential plan includes more than 200 for-sale, single-family detached and attached homes and a 50-unit affordable housing community with 25 units to be rented to hotel workers employed onsite and nearby. The hospitality component will include a 215-room boutique hotel with 19,000 square feet of retail space. Additionally, the project plan includes 2.8 acres of coastal conservation and 4.4 acres of public parks.

The project is currently in predevelopment with construction slated to commence near the end of the year.