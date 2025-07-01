IPA Arranges $61M Construction Financing for Apartment Property in San Mateo, California

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has secured $61 million in financing for the construction of Arbello, a mixed-use multifamily and office property in San Mateo. Located at 477 9th Ave., the five-story property will feature 120 for-rent apartments and 29,000 square feet of office space. Onsite amenities will include a coworking space, wellness center, clubhouse, expansive courtyard and rooftop deck. Brandon Roth of IPA advised and marketed the financing on behalf of The Martin Group and JPF Capital.