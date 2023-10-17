Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Harlow-Oklahoma-City
The Harlow will be a redevelopment of two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City that will add 265 new apartments to the local supply.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyOklahomaTexas

IPA Arranges $63M in Financing for Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus of Millichap, has arranged $63 million in financing for a project that will convert two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City into a 265-unit apartment complex. The buildings were originally constructed in the early 1920s, and the new complex will be the known as The Harlow. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, pet spa, coffee shop, coworking space, conference rooms, movie theater, bowling lanes and group meeting space. Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani of IPA arranged the financing, which included a $40.3 million senior construction loan and an undisclosed amount of federal and state historic tax credit equity. The borrower was Gardner Tanenbaum. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $84M in Financing for Azusa Industrial...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities...

Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Complete 521,600 SF Industrial...

Unimacts Signs 64,177 SF Industrial Lease in Conroe,...

Hensel Phelps Breaks Ground on 37,000 SF Ground...

Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling...

WinStanley Acquires 135-Acre Industrial Development Site in Enfield,...

Simone Development Buys 133,768 SF Office Building in...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $11M Loan for Refinancing of...