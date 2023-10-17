IPA Arranges $63M in Financing for Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus of Millichap, has arranged $63 million in financing for a project that will convert two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City into a 265-unit apartment complex. The buildings were originally constructed in the early 1920s, and the new complex will be the known as The Harlow. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, pet spa, coffee shop, coworking space, conference rooms, movie theater, bowling lanes and group meeting space. Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani of IPA arranged the financing, which included a $40.3 million senior construction loan and an undisclosed amount of federal and state historic tax credit equity. The borrower was Gardner Tanenbaum. A construction timeline was not disclosed.