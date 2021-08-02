IPA Arranges $74.1M Sale of The Dylan Multifamily Property in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Dylan, a multifamily property located in Oceanside. 29th Street Capital sold the asset to 550 Los Arbolitos Owner LLC for $74.1 million, or $356,250 per unit.
Built in 1973, The Dylan features 208 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include two swimming pools, two spas, a gym and a business center.
Christopher Zorbas, Alexander Garcia Jr. and Tyler Martin of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.
