Friday, September 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastOffice

IPA Arranges $75M in Financing for Redevelopment of Former Pfizer Headquarters Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $75 million in financing for the redevelopment of the former Pfizer headquarters building in Midtown Manhattan. The project will convert the 10-story, 290,000-square-foot office building at 219 E. 42nd St. into a multifamily complex with 660 units that will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. When combined with the adjacent building at 235 E. 42nd St., the development will feature more than 1,400 apartments. Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian, Andrew Cohen and Max Hulsh of IPA arranged the financing through Northwind Group on behalf of the developer, a partnership between David Werner Real Estate Investments and Metro Loft Management. Alexandria Real Estate Equities bought the former Pfizer headquarters building in 2018 following the pharmaceutical giant’s announcement that it would be relocating its headquarters to The Spiral, Tishman Speyer’s 2.8 million-square-foot building in the Hudson Yards district.

You may also like

Partnership Buys Two North Dallas Office Buildings Totaling...

Waterton Buys 410-Unit L Seven Apartment Property in...

NHH Underway on 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

DART Signs 4,146 SF Office Lease in North...

Pinnacle Brokers $42M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 239-Unit Apartment Community in...

U.S. Development Completes 107-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

GPI Purchases 292-Unit Lofts at NoHo Commons Apartments...

Whole Foods to Open 42,560 SF Store in...