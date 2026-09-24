IPA Arranges Joint Venture Equity for Cliff at Green Valley Ranch Adaptive Reuse Project in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Milichap, has arranged joint venture equity on behalf of VAC Development for The Cliff at Green Valley Ranch, an adaptive reuse redevelopment in Henderson. Jeremy Slocumb of IPA Capital Markets led the transaction.

Upon completion, The Cliff at Green Valley Ranch will be Henderson’s first major open-air retail, dining and lifestyle development of its scale since 2004. The project will convert two obsolete office buildings, built in 2002 on 10 elevated acres at 2500-2550 Paseo Verde Parkway, into a 100,000-square-foot, Class A, pedestrian-friendly campus.

The Cliff will feature 38 units ranging from 200-square-foot kiosks to a 16,000-square-foot Arhaus anchor, all organized around a 26,000-square-foot covered outdoor dining lounge. The project will emphasize experiential retail, chef-driven dining, wellness, art and community gathering space. Confirmed tenants include The Taco Stand, Lyte House, Barista Botanist and Killer Whale Creamery.

Planned amenities include landscaped courtyards and breezeways, a central bar and outdoor lounge, covered patios, a food-kiosk alley, a children’s play area, public art and live music and performance zones. Deliveries will begin in second-quarter 2027, with first tenants opening in the second half of the year.