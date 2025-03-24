IPA Arranges Refinancing of 508,088 SF Industrial Portfolio in Alsip, Illinois

ALSIP, ILL. — IPA Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing of a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 508,088 square feet in Alsip. The properties are leased to Crown Cork & Seal Co., a subsidiary of Crown Holdings Inc., a designer and manufacturer of steel and aluminum cans. The building at 5555 W. 115th St. serves as the manufacturing site, while the facility at 11535 S. Central Ave. functions as the shipping and receiving site. Frank Montalto and Ethan Splan of IPA arranged the financing through a local credit union on behalf of the borrower, a national investment company. The fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan features a 6.31 percent interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and 65 percent loan-to-value ratio.