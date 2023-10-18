IPA Arranges Sale of 102,660 SF Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Gloucester Town Center, a 102,660-square-foot shopping center located roughly 25 miles outside Philadelphia in Sicklerville, N.J. A 57,560-square-foot ACME Markets grocery store anchors the property, which was built in 2003. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Supercuts, AT&T, Pizza Hut and Mavis Discount Tires. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the seller, KPR Centers, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, New York-based partnership as the buyer. Jeremy Nussbaum and Andrew Eisen of Walker & Dunlop arranged $8.1 million in acquisition financing for the deal through Citigroup.