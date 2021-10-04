REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges Sale of 120-Unit Mosaic on Broadway Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mosaic-on-Broadway-San-Antonio

Mosaic on Broadway in San Antonio totals 120 units. The property was built in 2013.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mosaic on Broadway, a 120-unit apartment complex that is located adjacent to the Pearl Brewery development in San Antonio. The property was built in 2013 and includes 15,593 square feet of retail space that is fully leased. In addition, Mosaic on Broadway offers a rooftop pool, spa and outdoor grilling area, along with a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge with media zone, coffee bar, mail center and a fenced-in dog park. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Broadway Developments, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Moody National Cos.

 

