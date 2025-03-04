IPA Arranges Sale of 131-Unit Apartment Property in Everett, Washington

EVERETT, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Sunrise Lane, a multifamily property in Everett. Weidner Apartment Homes sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $35.1 million, or $268,130 per unit. Sunrise Lane offers 131 apartments, a large resident clubhouse, swimming pool, spa and barbecue areas. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging 1,020 square feet. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.