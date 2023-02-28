REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Multifamily Property in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Lex, a 144-unit multifamily property located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The Lex was built in 1984 and offers six different floor plans with an average size of 825 square feet. Amenities include a pool and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Taylor Hill, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Will Balthrope and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller, GVA Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Jesse Zarouk, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Los Angeles-based investment firm Dunleer.





