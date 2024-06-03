Monday, June 3, 2024
IPA Arranges Sale of 185-Unit Multifamily Property in Beacon Falls, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BEACON FALLS, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Beacon Mill Village, a 185-unit multifamily property in Beacon Falls, located just northwest of New Haven. Built in 1988, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 809 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis court and a dog park. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Navarino Capital Management, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Beacon Mill Holdings II LLC.

