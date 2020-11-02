IPA Arranges Sale of 192-Unit Destino Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Destino, a 192-unit apartment community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Built on 11 acres in 2000, the garden-style property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello, Grant Raymond and Asher Hall of IPA, along with Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, MBP Capital, in the transaction. The team also procured Capital Vision Management LLC as the buyer.
