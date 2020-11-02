REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges Sale of 192-Unit Destino Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Destino in Grand Prairie totals 192 units. The property was built in 2000.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Destino, a 192-unit apartment community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Built on 11 acres in 2000, the garden-style property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello, Grant Raymond and Asher Hall of IPA, along with Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, MBP Capital, in the transaction. The team also procured Capital Vision Management LLC as the buyer.

