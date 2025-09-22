IPA Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Vintage, an apartment community in Tucson. Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Built in 1981, The Vintage offers 204 one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies or patios, window coverings and extra storage space. Community amenities include a newly renovated swimming pool and spa, laundry facility, package lockers and a 24-hour fitness center.