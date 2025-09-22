Monday, September 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Vintage-Tucson-AZ
The Vintage was built in 1981.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Vintage, an apartment community in Tucson. Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Built in 1981, The Vintage offers 204 one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies or patios, window coverings and extra storage space. Community amenities include a newly renovated swimming pool and spa, laundry facility, package lockers and a 24-hour fitness center.

You may also like

Kilroy Realty Buys Maple Plaza Office Campus in...

Uncommon Developers Receives Full Entitlement for 1.1 MSF...

Spartan Investment Group Completes Self-Storage Facility in Oak...

Malman Real Estate Brokers Sale of 38,108 SF...

JLL Brokers Sale of 216-Unit Luxury Apartment Community...

L&B Realty, Block Real Estate Acquire 624,784 SF...

River Caddis Communities Receives Construction Financing for 204-Unit...

JLL Places $162M in Construction Financing for Central...

Berkeley Investments Sells Boston Apartment Complex for $37.8M