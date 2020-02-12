IPA Arranges Sale of 234,036 SF Shopping Center in Baltimore

Mount Clare Junction was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Price Rite, Family Dollar and Capital One Bank.

BALTIMORE — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mount Clare Junction, a 234,036-square-foot retail property in Baltimore’s Mount Clare neighborhood. The property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Price Rite, Family Dollar and Capital One Bank. The shopping center is situated on 16 acres at 1223 W. Pratt St., two miles west of downtown Baltimore. Christopher Burnham, Dean Zang and David Crotts of IPA represented the undisclosed seller, a New York City-based investment management firm, in the transaction. An affiliate of Carlyle Group acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Bryn Merrey is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Maryland.