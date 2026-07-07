IPA Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Alta Firewheel Apartments in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment complex located northeast of Dallas in Garland. Built in 2024, Alta Firewheel offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, lounge, game room, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of IPA represented the seller, Atlanta-based Wood Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Pardue Cos.