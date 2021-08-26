IPA Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Celeste at La Cantera Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Celeste at La Cantera in San Antonio totals 300 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018 by USAA Real Estate and Cambridge Development Group, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxe plank flooring. Amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center and a sky lounge. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller/developer in the transaction and procured Churchill Forge Properties as the buyer. Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley, Grant Harris and Elliot Voreis of CBRE arranged a 12-year, $39.9 million acquisition loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the new ownership.