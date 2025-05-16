Friday, May 16, 2025
Cross Creek Center, a 37,201-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in South Florida, was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.
IPA Arranges Sale of 37,201 SF Shopping Center in Boynton Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Cross Creek Center, a 37,201-square-foot shopping center located in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Boynton Beach. Built in 1988 and renovated in 2014, the center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Stanton Optical, The UPS Store, Smoothie King and Metro by T-Mobile.

Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of IPA represented the seller, Davie, Fla.-based Janoura Realty, and procured the buyer, Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

