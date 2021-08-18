IPA Arranges Sale of 83,391 SF Abbotts Bridge Station Shopping Center in Johns Creek, Georgia

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Abbotts Bridge Station, an 83,391-square-foot, H-Mart-anchored shopping center in the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. Zach Taylor and Andrew Margulies of IPA brokered the sale. Westwood Financial sold the property for $18.9 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Located at 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, Abbotts Bridge Station is 30.3 miles from downtown Atlanta and about 40.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The shopping center’s tenant roster includes Snow Mountain, Hong Kong Café, AT&T, Joy Pizza N Joy Chicken and White Windmill Bakery.