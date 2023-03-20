Monday, March 20, 2023
Albertson’s anchors Jackson Creek Center, an 84,610-square-foot shopping center in Medford, Oregon.
IPA Arranges Sale of 84,610 SF Jackson Creek Shopping Center in Medford, Oregon

by Jeff Shaw

MEDFORD, ORE. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $6.1 million sale of Jackson Creek Center, an 84,610-square-foot shopping center in Medford. 

Albertson’s anchors the property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Oregon Internal Medicine, West Main Spirits, Ace Force One, El Arriero, Subway, UScellular and Wells Fargo. 

Bill Rose of IPA represented the seller, Citivest Commercial Investments, in the transaction. Adam Lewis is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Oregon.

