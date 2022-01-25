IPA Arranges Sale of 85,569 SF Office Property in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Built in 2005, Stonegate Corporate Center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Regional Information Sharing Systems, Baird and Northwest Mutual.

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Stonegate Corporate Center, an 85,569-square-foot office building in Murfreesboro. Joe Massa, Anthony Lunceford and Michael Grenaway of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2005, Stonegate Corporate Center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Regional Information Sharing Systems, Baird and Northwest Mutual. Additionally, the property is anchored by The Department of Veteran Affairs, which occupies about 35 percent of the property’s total rentable square footage.

Located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Stonegate Corporate Center is situated across from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The property is also 34.3 miles south of downtown Nashville and 35.4 miles from Franklin.