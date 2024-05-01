Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Located in West Valley City, Utah, Crossroads Apartments offers 240 apartments, a swimming pool, children’s playscape, basketball and tennis courts, a picnic area and clubhouse.
IPA Arranges Sale of, Financing for 240-Unit Crossroads Apartments in West Valley City, Utah

by Amy Works

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of and financing for Crossroads Apartments, a multifamily community in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Brock Zylstra and Danny Smith of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

Built in 1986 on more than 10 acres, Crossroads Apartments offers 240 apartments, a swimming pool, children’s playscape, basketball and tennis courts, a picnic area and clubhouse. The property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, storage rooms and a patio or balcony.

The buyer, seller and acquisition price were not disclosed.

