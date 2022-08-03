REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges Sales of Inverness Corners, Inverness Plaza Shopping Centers in Birmingham for $48.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Winn-Dixie anchors Inverness Corners, a shopping center in Birmingham that Branch Properties sold to First National Realty Partners.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sales of Inverness Corners and Inverness Plaza, two shopping centers in Birmingham totaling 311,000 square feet. Zach Taylor of IPA represented the Atlanta-based seller, Branch Properties, which sold the assets for a combined $48.4 million. First National Realty Partners acquired Inverness Corners, which is anchored by Kohl’s and Winn-Dixie, and Halpern Enterprises purchased Inverness Plaza, which is anchored by PGA Tour Superstore and Planet Fitness.

“The Inverness properties are located on the busiest corridor in Birmingham with the strongest demographics in the state of Alabama,” says Taylor. “The quality of the underlying real estate combined with successful tenancy led to aggressive pricing in spite of the current volatility in the market.”

