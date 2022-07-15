REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $10.7M Sale of Cherrydale Market Shopping Center in Greenville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Cherrydale Market, situated in the top right of the aerial photo, houses three tenants: Burlington, Ulta Beauty and Five Below.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $10.7 million sale of Cherrydale Market, a newly built, 70,635-square-foot shopping center in Greenville. The property houses three tenants: Burlington, Ulta Beauty and Five Below. Zach Taylor of IPA arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as Cherrydale 245 LLC. The buyer was Agree Realty, a net lease retail REIT based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. “We procured the equity for the developer to get the property out of the ground and sourced an active REIT willing to commit to a pre-sale during construction,” says Taylor.

