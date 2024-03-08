Friday, March 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ross Dress for Less, Planet Fitness, Belk and Burkes Outlet anchor Richmond Plaza in Rockingham, N.C.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

IPA Brokers $12.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Rockingham, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — IPA, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Richmond Plaza, a 202,504-square-foot retail center in Rockingham. Ross Dress for Less, Planet Fitness, Belk and Burkes Outlet anchor the property, which is located about 70 miles east of Charlotte. Other tenants include Dunkin’ and Hibbett Sports. Zach Taylor of IPA arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, CF Smith Property Group, and secured the buyer, Florida-based Coastal Equities.

“This sale marks the culmination of a very successful repositioning by the sellers, who replaced JC Penney, Save-A-Lot and a movie theater with Burkes Outlet, Ross Dress for Less and Planet Fitness, respectively,” says Taylor.

You may also like

Wawa Breaks Ground on Two Stores in Georgia,...

Southwest Value Partners, StreetLights Residential to Open Two...

BWE Arranges $40.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Property...

US Economy Adds 275,000 Jobs in February, with...

Stonelake Capital Partners Buys 119,995 SF Distribution Facility...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 19,259 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Room Fairfield...

Friedman Negotiates Sale of 60,000 SF Office Building...

Alchemy Ventures Buys Manhattan Multifamily Property for $11.2M