Monday, March 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

IPA Brokers $15.4M Sale of Shopping Center in Derby, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DERBY, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $15.4 million sale of Derby Shopping Center, a 170,683-square-foot shopping center located about eight miles west of New Haven. Built in phases from 1985 to 2023 and anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement, the center is also home to tenants such as Splash Car Wash, Webster Bank and Dunkin.’ Jim Koury of IPA, along with Henry McKenney and John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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