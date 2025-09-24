Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Park at Bay Plaza
The Park at Bay Plaza office complex in east Tampa totals 186,239 square feet across seven buildings.
IPA Brokers $17.6M Sale of Park at Bay Plaza Office Complex in East Tampa

by Abby Cox

TAMPA, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $17.6 million sale of Park at Bay Plaza, a 186,239-square-foot office campus located in east Tampa. Constructed between 1974 and 1985, Park at Bay Plaza sits on 13 acres. The office complex, which includes 65 office suites across the seven-building campus, was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to medical, corporate and logistics tenants. Offices at the property range in size from 379 square feet to 9,348 square feet. Douglas Mandel of IPA, along with Zach Levine and James Defusto of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Tavaco Properties, and procured the buyer, Albany Road Real Estate Partners, in the transaction.

