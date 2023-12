ALLENTOWN, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $17.8 million sale of Dorneyville Shopping Center, a 101,651-square-foot retail center in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown. German discount grocer Aldi anchors the property, which was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Brad Nathanson and J.P. Colussi of IPA represented the seller, Joshi Hotel Group, in the transaction. LS Property acquired the center.