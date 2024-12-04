IPA Brokers $17M Sale of Seven Hills Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Tampa

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $17 million sale of Seven Hills Plaza, an 87,286-square-foot retail center located roughly 50 miles north of Tampa in Spring Hill.

Planet Fitness and Walgreens anchor the center, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Altitude Trampoline Park, AFC Urgent Care, Rehability, Okinawa Ramen Restaurant, GNC and Nails So Happy.

Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of IPA represented the seller, Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC), and procured the buyer, Bezrat H. Corp., in the transaction.