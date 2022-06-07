REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $18.2M Sale of Port Royal Plaza Shopping Center in Hilton Head, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Port Royal Plaza is a 90,860-square-foot shopping center in Hilton Head. The property’s anchor tenants include Planet Fitness and AutoZone.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $18.2 million sale of Port Royal Plaza, a 90,860-square-foot shopping center in Hilton Head. The property’s anchor tenants include Planet Fitness and AutoZone. The seller, an entity doing business as GFB Associates LLC, sold the center to Ronicks LLC, a private investor based in Tennessee. Zach Taylor of IPA brokered the transaction.

“Port Royal Plaza is a landmark center on the north end of Hilton Head Island,” says Taylor. “The real estate is irreplaceable. We saw strong demand for this center and closed right at our guidance.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  