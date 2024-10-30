IPA Brokers $18.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Bluffton, South Carolina

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $18.8 million sale of Bluffton Target Center, a shopping center located in Bluffton, approximately seven miles west of Hilton Head Island. Built in 2001, the property totals 100,314 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Staples and Starbucks Coffee.

Zach Taylor of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as Stafford Bluffton LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Tarantino Properties Inc.