IPA Brokers $19.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Dumfries Health Center was delivered in 2009 at 3700 Fettler Park Drive in Dumfries, Va.

DUMFRIES, VA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $19.3 million sale of Dumfries Health Center, a 99,718-square-foot, single-tenant medical office building in Dumfries. The property is fully leased to Spectrum Healthcare Resources. The building was delivered in 2009 at 3700 Fettler Park Drive, two miles north of downtown Dumfries and adjacent to Interstate 95. The previous owner, known as 3700 Fettler Park LLC, recently implemented upgrades that included adding urgent care, immunizations, sports medicine with wading pools and expanding the onsite pharmacy. Robert Filley, Randall Heilig, Chandler Pace and Chris Dale of IPA represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Bethesda, Md.-based Global Medical REIT.