IPA Brokers $19.9M Sale of Industrial Property in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $19.9 million sale of a two-building industrial property located at 15111 and 15151 Farm Creek Drive in Woodbridge, about 26 miles south of Washington, D.C. Built in 1986 on an 8-acre site within Featherstone Industrial Park, the 139,818-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to Bekins A1 Storage Inc., a privately held moving and storage company. Robert Filley and Chandler Pace of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.