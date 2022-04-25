REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $201.7M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Phoenix, Albuquerque

The 785-unit portfolio includes Villages at Metro Center and Crystal Creek in Phoenix and Indigo Park in Albuquerque, N.M.

PHOENIX AND ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in Arizona and New Mexico. JB Partners sold the assets to Bridge Investment Group for $201.7 million.

The portfolio includes the 296-unit Villages at Metro Center, which was built in 1979 on 11 acres in Phoenix; the 273-unit Crystal Creek, which was constructed in 1985 on eight acres in Phoenix; and the 216-unit Indigo Park, which was built in 1974 on 7.5 acres in Albuquerque.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Ryan Sarbinoff of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in New Mexico.

