REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $21.3M Sale of Dolce Villagio Lofts in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Dolce Villagio comprises seven residential buildings and 37 two- and three-bedroom townhome units.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Dolce Villagio Lofts, a multifamily townhome community in Tempe, for $21.3 million.

IPA’s Steve Gebing and Cliff David represented the seller, Scottsdale-based Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC, and procured the undisclosed buyer.

Built in 2007, Dolce Villagio Lofts comprises seven residential buildings and 37 two- and three-bedroom townhome units with two-car garages and an average unit size of 1,437 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  