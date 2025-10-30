IPA Brokers $21.3M Sale of UCLA-Occupied Medical Office Building in Santa Barbara, California

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of a three-story medical office building in downtown Santa Barbara. Greenbridge Investment Partners, led by Sean Hashem and Fareed Kanani, doing business as Greenbridge Medical Center LLC, sold the asset to a California-based corporation for $21.3 million, or $970 per square foot.

University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) occupies the 21,970-square-foot property on a triple-net lease. Built in 2007 and renovated in 2023, the building is home to UCLA Health Santa Barbara’s oncology, primary and specialty care services, including internal medicine, family medicine and rheumatology. Building amenities include ground-level parking, patios throughout and a rooftop terrace.

Mark DeGiorgio, Tom Lagos and Andrew Defends of IPA represented the seller in the deal.