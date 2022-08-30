IPA Brokers $21M Sale of Addison Arms Apartments in Los Angeles

Addison Arms Apartments in Los Angeles features 57 apartments.

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Addison Arms Apartments, a multifamily community located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. A private, Los Angeles-based owner sold the asset to a private family for $21 million, or $375,893 per unit.

Originally constructed in 1969, Addison Arms features 57 apartments. The seller spent $2.2 million on capital expenditures to upgrade the property systems, common area amenities and 45 percent of the unit interiors. Improvements include a new roof, commercial air conditioning system and upgrades to the landscaping, signage, exterior paint, leasing office, clubhouse, hallways and exterior lighting. The project also added one accessory dwelling unit.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.