IPA Brokers $23.1M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Alexander City, Alabama

ALEXANDER CITY, ALA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $23.1 million sale of The Gateway at Lake Martin, a grocery-anchored shopping center in east-central Alabama. Built in 2024, the 93,352-square-foot center is situated on a 22-acre site at the intersection of U.S Highway 280 and Ala. Highway 63 in Alexander City.

The Gateway at Lake Martin’s tenant roster includes Publix, Marshalls, Starbucks, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below, as well as four outparcels that were not part of the transaction.

Zach Taylor of IPA’s Atlanta office, along with Robby Pfeiffer and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a repeat developer of Publix-anchored shopping centers, in the transaction. Eddie Greenhalgh served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Alabama.

Anita Paryani and David Fierroz of IPA Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer, an entity doing business as Calhoun Shores LLC, which purchased the center along with a grocery store in Naples, Fla., leased to Sprouts Farmers Market. David Weinberg, Jacob Keith, Greenhalgh and Ryan Nee of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer along with Scott Sutphin of Jet Properties.