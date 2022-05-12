REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $23.2M Sale of Doraville Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

The 190,167-square-foot, Burlington-anchored center is situated along Buford Highway near the interchange with I-285.

DORAVILLE, GA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $23.2 million sale of Doraville Plaza, a 190,167-square-foot shopping center in Doraville. The Burlington-anchored center is situated along Buford Highway near the interchange with I-285. A locally based group of investors purchased the asset from an entity doing business as Doraville Plaza Investors LLC, including the assumption of existing CMBS debt. Zach Taylor of IPA, who represented the seller in the transaction, says Doraville Plaza has future redevelopment potential.

“CMBS debt assumptions are difficult and typically shrink the buyer pool. However, rising interest rates and the demand for well-located retail assets centers like Doraville Plaza worked in our favor,” says Taylor. “The location and future redevelopment potential of the underlying real estate created a competitive bidding environment.”

