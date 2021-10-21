IPA Brokers $23.9M Sale of Zen Diamond Valley Senior Living Apartments in Hemet, California

Zen Diamond Valley Senior Living Apartments in Hemet, Calif., features 117 residences for active adults.

HEMET, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Zen Diamond Valley Senior Living Apartments, a 177-unit active adult community in the Inland Empire city of Hemet.

Investment Concepts acquired the property for $23.9 million.

“One of the fastest-growing submarkets in Southern California, the Inland Empire is well suited to meet demands for seniors housing,” says Bill Roblero, vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario office. “Supported by the area’s strong economic fundamentals and demographics, Zen Diamond Valley Senior Living Apartments is an excellent candidate for an interior and exterior renovation program that will reposition it as a seniors housing market leader.”

Roblero, Alexander Garcia Jr. and Christopher Zorbas represented the undisclosed seller.