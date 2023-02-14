IPA Brokers $26.5M Sale of Eden Apartments in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Eden Apartments in Tempe, Ariz., features 112 residences, a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility, picnic area and courtyard.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Eden Apartments, a multifamily community in Tempe. Living Well Homes sold the asset to Rise48 Equity for $26.5 million, or $236,607 per unit.

Built in 1980, Eden Apartments features 112 apartments spread across eight two-story buildings. Each residence features an in-unit washer/dryer connection and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility, picnic area and courtyard.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The IPA Capital Markets team led by Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.