HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Promenade at Highlands Ranch, a 136,521-square-foot community shopping center in Highlands Ranch, approximately 15 miles south of Denver. JCR Cos. acquired the asset from a California-based private seller for $26.6 million. Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.