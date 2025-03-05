Wednesday, March 5, 2025
About 20 percent (24,000 square feet) of space is available at The Fresh Market-anchored shopping center in Latham, New York.
IPA Brokers $26.9M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Latham, New York

by Taylor Williams

LATHAM, N.Y. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of $26.9 million sale of a 120,049-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Latham, located north of Albany. The center was built in 2010 and is home to tenants such as Petco and Crumbl Cookies in addition to grocery anchor The Fresh Market. Jim Koury of IPA represented the seller, Shaker Loudon Associates, which is an affiliate of Benderson Development, in the transaction. Koury also procured the buyer, an entity doing business as PCP Binghamton Associates LLC.

