IPA Brokers $27.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Greenbelt, Maryland

GREENBELT, MD. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $27.5 million sale of Maryland Trade Center III, a 192,000-square-foot medical office building in Greenbelt, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Robert Filley of IPA, along with Chez Eider of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Greenbelt Trade Center LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, CPF-HCRE – Greenbelt LLC, an affiliate of Chicago Pacific Founders. Brian Hosey served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Maryland for the transaction.

Completed in 1989, Maryland Trade Center III is situated across from the Greenbelt Center shopping mall and within a half-mile of Luminis Health’s hospital and long-term recovery care center. Luminis Health recently selected the Class A building for its expansion of outpatient services. The property was 75 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Luminis Health, Greenbelt Oncology, Absolute Care of Maryland, LabCorp, Community Radiology Associates, Anne Arundel Dermatology and Health First Medical Group.

Maryland Trade Center III has been upgraded in recent years with a new lobby and systems upgrades. Amenities include a two-story atrium lobby, tenant-only fitness center and a daycare facility.