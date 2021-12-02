IPA Brokers $29M Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property in West Hollywood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Terraces at La Cienega in West Hollywood, Calif., features 42 apartments.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Terraces at La Cienega, an apartment building located near West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. LaTerra acquired the asset from the original builder for $29 million.

Built in 1990, the property features 42 apartments. LaTerra plans to upgrade the asset’s exterior, common areas and interior with luxury finishes and build 10 accessory dwelling units as part of the AB3182 tenant protection act, which was created to help alleviate the housing crisis by giving owners the opportunity to add 25 percent of the existing density to properties.

Greg Harris, Kevin Green and Jose Grabiec of IPA, along with Paul Darrow of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and buyer in the deal.