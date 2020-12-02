REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $30M Sale of Port Royale Multifamily Community in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Port-Royale-Sierra-Vista-AZ.jpg

Port Royale in Sierra Vista, Ariz., features 252 apartments spread across 18 buildings.

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Port Royale, an apartment property in Sierra Vista, southeast of Tucson near the Mexico border. Element Property Co. acquired the asset from Bascom Arizona Ventures for $30 million, or $119,048 per unit.

Built in 2004 on 13 acres, the 18-building community features 252 apartments and is in close proximity to Arizona State Route 90, University of Arizona South, Cochise College and Kartchner Caverns.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  