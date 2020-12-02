IPA Brokers $30M Sale of Port Royale Multifamily Community in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Port Royale in Sierra Vista, Ariz., features 252 apartments spread across 18 buildings.

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Port Royale, an apartment property in Sierra Vista, southeast of Tucson near the Mexico border. Element Property Co. acquired the asset from Bascom Arizona Ventures for $30 million, or $119,048 per unit.

Built in 2004 on 13 acres, the 18-building community features 252 apartments and is in close proximity to Arizona State Route 90, University of Arizona South, Cochise College and Kartchner Caverns.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.