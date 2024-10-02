IPA Brokers $31M Sale of Shopping Center in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $31 million sale of Village Square at Golf, a 135,133-square-foot shopping center located in Boynton Beach.

KC Market anchors the property, which was built in 1983 and renovated in 2012. Other tenants at the center, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Quest Diagnostics, The UPS Store, Boynton Quality Medical Center and Anthony’s Ladies’ Apparel.

Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of IPA represented the seller, a publicly traded REIT, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.